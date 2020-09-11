subscribe to newsletter
  Ukrzaliznytsia Pays UAH 16.4 Billion In Taxes And Fees In 8M
11 September 2020
Ukrzaliznytsia Pays UAH 16.4 Billion In Taxes And Fees In 8M

In the first eight months of 2020, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company paid UAH 16.4 billion in taxes and fees to budgets of all levels and state trust funds.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January-August 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia paid more than UAH 16.4 billion in taxes and fees to budgets of all levels and state trust funds. In particular, Ukrzaliznytsia replenished the state budget by UAH 5.6 billion, local ones - by UAH 5.6 billion and channeled over UAH 5.1 billion to pay the unified social contribution," the statement reads.

It is also reported that the State Tax Service named Ukrzaliznytsia one of the largest and most conscientious taxpayers in the country.

In parallel, Ukrzaliznytsia advocates improving the national tax policy, in particular, introducing amendments to the Tax Code on the return of land tax benefits to the railway industry, which were canceled from January 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia received an income of UAH 90.4 billion and paid UAH 21.8 billion in taxes and fees.

The structure of Ukrzaliznytsia includes the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern and Prydniprovska railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations of a single production and technological complex that provide transportation of goods and passengers.

