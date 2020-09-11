subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC
11 September 2020, Friday, 18:42 5
Politics 2020-09-11T19:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC

Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC

Даша Зубкова
elections, election, Kyiv, mayor, local elections, monetary deposit, city council

The monetary deposit for the mayoral election in Kyiv will amount to UAH 469,000.

This is stated in the decree of the Central Election Commission, the text of which is available to Ukrainian News Agency.

The deposit for the electoral list of candidates for members of the Kyiv City Council and for the candidate for the post of the capital's mayor in the October 25 elections will amount to UAH 469,066.

For parties-candidates for city council members and candidates for mayors of Kharkiv, the deposit will be UAH 229,117, Dnipro – UAH 164,064, Odesa – UAH 153,372, Lviv – UAH 131,290.

For other regional centers, the deposit is from UAH 20,000 to UAH 126,000, depending on the number of voters: Vinnytsia – UAH 65,444, Lutsk – UAH 38,175, Zhytomyr – UAH 44,602, Uzhhorod – UAH 19,985, Zaporizhia – UAH 125,900, Ivano-Frankivsk – UAH 44,729, Kropyvnytskyi – UAH 40,096, Mykolaiv – UAH 77,839, Poltava – UAH 53,087, Rivne – UAH 40,226, Sumy – UAH 51,218, Ternopil – UAH 39,745, Kherson – UAH 56,843, Khmelnytskyi – UAH 49,816, Cherkasy – UAH 47,214, Chernivtsi – UAH 41,204, Chernihiv – UAH 47,415.

In turn, the monetary deposit for the electoral list of candidates for members of regional councils will be from UAH 151,600 (in Chernivtsi region) to UAH 542,800 (in Dnipropetrovsk region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from September, the monetary deposit of candidates for MPs has increased to UAH 50,000.

Больше новостей о: elections election Kyiv mayor local elections monetary deposit city council

Rada Refuses To Amend Electoral Code Taking Into A...
MP Dmytruk To Run For Odesa Mayor
Authorities Not Ready To Hold Local Elections Amid...
174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coron...
Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-19 Red Zones
Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secretary Soroka
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Pays UAH 16.4 Billion In Taxes And Fees In 8M 18:45
Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC 18:42
174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyiv - Klitschko 18:40
Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secretary Soroka 18:38
Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-19 Red Zones 18:37
more news
Derkach: Imposition of sanctions by United States Department of the Treasury against me is the revenge from Biden and his accomplices 10:10
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov 19:01
Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court on the illegality of his appointment, – the statement to the SBI 17:00
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:04
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 5.9% To 27,945, Number Of ELISA Down 11% To 23,953 On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:07
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 298 To 16,119 On September 9, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 254 – Klitschko 14:11
Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Presidential Office 14:14
more news
Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok