Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC

The monetary deposit for the mayoral election in Kyiv will amount to UAH 469,000.

This is stated in the decree of the Central Election Commission, the text of which is available to Ukrainian News Agency.

The deposit for the electoral list of candidates for members of the Kyiv City Council and for the candidate for the post of the capital's mayor in the October 25 elections will amount to UAH 469,066.

For parties-candidates for city council members and candidates for mayors of Kharkiv, the deposit will be UAH 229,117, Dnipro – UAH 164,064, Odesa – UAH 153,372, Lviv – UAH 131,290.

For other regional centers, the deposit is from UAH 20,000 to UAH 126,000, depending on the number of voters: Vinnytsia – UAH 65,444, Lutsk – UAH 38,175, Zhytomyr – UAH 44,602, Uzhhorod – UAH 19,985, Zaporizhia – UAH 125,900, Ivano-Frankivsk – UAH 44,729, Kropyvnytskyi – UAH 40,096, Mykolaiv – UAH 77,839, Poltava – UAH 53,087, Rivne – UAH 40,226, Sumy – UAH 51,218, Ternopil – UAH 39,745, Kherson – UAH 56,843, Khmelnytskyi – UAH 49,816, Cherkasy – UAH 47,214, Chernivtsi – UAH 41,204, Chernihiv – UAH 47,415.

In turn, the monetary deposit for the electoral list of candidates for members of regional councils will be from UAH 151,600 (in Chernivtsi region) to UAH 542,800 (in Dnipropetrovsk region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from September, the monetary deposit of candidates for MPs has increased to UAH 50,000.

