Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secretary Soroka

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yuliya Tymoshenko recovered from coronavirus.

Press secretary of the head of the faction, Maryna Soroka, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yuliya Volodymyrivna has just received a negative test result for COVID-19. The coronavirus has been overcome," she wrote.

Soroka noted that Tymoshenko feels much better.

She also said that Tymoshenko still has pneumonia, but the treatment is going well and she will soon return to her normal lifestyle and work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of August 25, the condition of Tymoshenko, who fell ill with coronavirus, remained grave.

On August 23, Tymoshenko fell ill with coronavirus.

