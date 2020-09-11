subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court on the illegality of his appointment, – the statement to the SBI
11 September 2020, Friday, 17:00 59
Politics 2020-09-11T20:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court on the illegality of his appointmen

Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court on the illegality of his appointment, – the statement to the SBI

Яков Сташинский
NACB, Artem Sytnyk, Opposition Platform - For Life, Ilya Kyva
Artem Sytnyk. Photo by Ukrainian Photo
Artem Sytnyk. Photo by Ukrainian Photo

The SBI should investigate Artem Sytnyk's failure to comply with the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the illegality of his appointment as director of National Anti-Corruption Bureau. The People’s deputy from the Opposition Platform - For Life of Ilya Kyva stated this on statement to the SBI, published on Facebook.

"On August 28, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine adopted a decision on the unconstitutionality of the presidential decree on the appointment of Artyom Sytnyk as director of NACB. Considering that the legal grounds in the form of an act of his appointment have ceased to exist, he is not entitled to exercise the powers of the director of NACB from the moment of the adoption of the appropriate decision by the CCU. However, Sytnyk, knowing for certain about such a court decision, did not take any measures to fulfill the court decision and complete his tenure, on the contrary - he continued to call himself the director of NACB and take actions to fulfill his powers, thereby deliberately failing to comply with the court's decision", the document says.

Ilya Kyva emphasizes that A.Sytnyk, in fact, arbitrarily appropriated power and the rank of an official.

"After losing his powers, ignoring the fact that the director is responsible for the activities of NACB, in particular, the legality of the ongoing operational search measures, pre-trial investigation, observance of the rights and freedoms of individuals, Sytnyk continued to organize the work of NACB. It also continues to issue orders, orders, instructions that are mandatory for NACB employees, deals with issues regarding encouragement and disciplinary punishments against NACB employees, and issues permits for the use of funds from the NACB Special Operational-Search and Investigative Actions Fund. He has access to state secrets", the people's deputy notes.

At the same time, he emphasizes: "All of the above indicates that Sytnyk's actions contain signs of crimes under Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (failure to comply with a court decision) and Article 353 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (arbitrary appropriation of powers or the rank of an official). I ask you to enter the information to the Unified register of pre-trial investigations and start criminal proceedings against A.Sytnyk", the statement says

Больше новостей о: NACB Artem Sytnyk Opposition Platform - For Life Ilya Kyva

Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-19 Red Zones
Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secretary Soroka
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Pays UAH 16.4 Billion In Taxes And Fees In 8M 18:45
Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC 18:42
174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyiv - Klitschko 18:40
Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secretary Soroka 18:38
Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-19 Red Zones 18:37
more news
Derkach: Imposition of sanctions by United States Department of the Treasury against me is the revenge from Biden and his accomplices 10:10
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov 19:01
Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court on the illegality of his appointment, – the statement to the SBI 17:00
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:04
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 5.9% To 27,945, Number Of ELISA Down 11% To 23,953 On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:07
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 298 To 16,119 On September 9, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 254 – Klitschko 14:11
Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Presidential Office 14:14
more news
Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok