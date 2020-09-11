Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court on the illegality of his appointment, – the statement to the SBI

The SBI should investigate Artem Sytnyk's failure to comply with the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the illegality of his appointment as director of National Anti-Corruption Bureau. The People’s deputy from the Opposition Platform - For Life of Ilya Kyva stated this on statement to the SBI, published on Facebook.

"On August 28, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine adopted a decision on the unconstitutionality of the presidential decree on the appointment of Artyom Sytnyk as director of NACB. Considering that the legal grounds in the form of an act of his appointment have ceased to exist, he is not entitled to exercise the powers of the director of NACB from the moment of the adoption of the appropriate decision by the CCU. However, Sytnyk, knowing for certain about such a court decision, did not take any measures to fulfill the court decision and complete his tenure, on the contrary - he continued to call himself the director of NACB and take actions to fulfill his powers, thereby deliberately failing to comply with the court's decision", the document says.

Ilya Kyva emphasizes that A.Sytnyk, in fact, arbitrarily appropriated power and the rank of an official.

"After losing his powers, ignoring the fact that the director is responsible for the activities of NACB, in particular, the legality of the ongoing operational search measures, pre-trial investigation, observance of the rights and freedoms of individuals, Sytnyk continued to organize the work of NACB. It also continues to issue orders, orders, instructions that are mandatory for NACB employees, deals with issues regarding encouragement and disciplinary punishments against NACB employees, and issues permits for the use of funds from the NACB Special Operational-Search and Investigative Actions Fund. He has access to state secrets", the people's deputy notes.

At the same time, he emphasizes: "All of the above indicates that Sytnyk's actions contain signs of crimes under Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (failure to comply with a court decision) and Article 353 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (arbitrary appropriation of powers or the rank of an official). I ask you to enter the information to the Unified register of pre-trial investigations and start criminal proceedings against A.Sytnyk", the statement says

