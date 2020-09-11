Number Of PCR-Tests Down 5.9% To 27,945, Number Of ELISA Down 11% To 23,953 On September 10 – Health Ministry

On September 10, a total of 27,945 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 5.9% over September 9; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased 11% over September 9 to 23,953.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 1,806,428 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of September 10, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 3,285 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 212,029.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, a total of 29,708 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 48.1% over September 8; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased 16.7% over September 8 to 25,795.

On September 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,144 over September 9 to 148,756, and the number of deaths rose by 53 over September 9 to 3,076; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 20.5%.



According to the report, as at the morning of September 11, there were 148,756 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,076 lethal cases; besides, 67,005 people had recovered.

On September 10, a total of 3,144 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,128 people recovered, and 53 people died.

Therefore, on September 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,144 vs 1,128).

As at the morning of September 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 78,675, up 2.6% over September 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,626), the city of Kyiv (16,523), and Kharkiv region (12,112).

