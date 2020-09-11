subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry
11 September 2020, Friday, 13:04 9
Events 2020-09-11T15:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry

508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Maksym Stepanov, epidemic, hospitalization, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic

On September 10, a total of 508 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the 3,144 people with confirmed coronavirus infection on September 10, there were 206 children and 142 health workers.

In total, since the beginning of the epidemic, 9,620 children and 12,605 health workers have fallen ill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, a total of 400 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

On September 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,144 over September 9 to 148,756, and the number of deaths rose by 53 over September 9 to 3,076; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 20.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 11, there were 148,756 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,076 lethal cases; besides, 67,005 people had recovered.

On September 10, a total of 3,144 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,128 people recovered, and 53 people died.

Therefore, on September 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,144 vs 1,128).

As at the morning of September 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 78,675, up 2.6% over September 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,626), the city of Kyiv (16,523), and Kharkiv region (12,112).

Больше новостей о: Maksym Stepanov epidemic hospitalization Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic

Number Of PCR-Tests Down 5.9% To 27,945, Number Of...
38% Of Student Hostels In Kyiv Do Not Observe All ...
List Of Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People Wi...
145 Classes Staying In Self-Isolation – Stepanov
Ukraine Expected To Pay USD 0.4 Billion To IMF On Friday
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 21.8% To 3,144 On September 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 20.5% To 53
News
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 5.9% To 27,945, Number Of ELISA Down 11% To 23,953 On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:07
508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:04
38% Of Student Hostels In Kyiv Do Not Observe All Quarantine Requirements – State Food Safety Service 13:01
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 21.8% To 3,144 On September 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 20.5% To 53 12:56
Ukraine Expected To Pay USD 0.4 Billion To IMF On Friday 12:53
more news
Derkach: Imposition of sanctions by United States Department of the Treasury against me is the revenge from Biden and his accomplices 10:10
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Cabinet Instructs SPF To Privatize UMCC, OPP, Electrotyazhmash, President-Hotel By 2021 Despite Rada Ban On Privatization Of Major Assets Until Quarantine End 18:17
MONITORING: Cyprus To Investigate Legality Of Granting Of Citizenship To Kolomoiskyi, Boholiubov, Hryhoryshyn, Haiduk, Zlochevskyi And Bakhmatiuk 18:10
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Presidential Office 14:14
145 Classes Staying In Self-Isolation – Stepanov 14:23
Delphi Tanker Removed From Dolphin Beach - Kriklii 14:36
NACB Refuses To Question Kholodnytskyi As Witness In Case Upon Attempt To Bribe Him And Sytnik USD 5 Million 14:38
more news
508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok