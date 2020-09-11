38% Of Student Hostels In Kyiv Do Not Observe All Quarantine Requirements – State Food Safety Service

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection states that in compliance with results of inspections, a total of 38% of student hostels in Kyiv do not observe all quarantine requirements.

This follows from a statement by the Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the results were received after inspecting 42 student hostels in the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, an outbreak of Covid-19 was registered at one of the student hostels of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

On September 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,144 over September 9 to 148,756, and the number of deaths rose by 53 over September 9 to 3,076; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 20.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 11, there were 148,756 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,076 lethal cases; besides, 67,005 people had recovered.

On September 10, a total of 3,144 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,128 people recovered, and 53 people died.

Therefore, on September 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,144 vs 1,128).

As at the morning of September 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 78,675, up 2.6% over September 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,626), the city of Kyiv (16,523), and Kharkiv region (12,112).

