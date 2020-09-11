Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 21.8% To 3,144 On September 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 20.5% To 53

On September 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,144 over September 9 to 148,756, and the number of deaths rose by 53 over September 9 to 3,076; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 20.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 11, there were 148,756 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,076 lethal cases; besides, 67,005 people had recovered.

On September 10, a total of 3,144 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,128 people recovered, and 53 people died.

Therefore, on September 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (3,144 vs 1,128).

As at the morning of September 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 78,675, up 2.6% over September 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,626), the city of Kyiv (16,523), and Kharkiv region (12,112).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 11,847 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 10,953; Rivne region – 10,217 cases, Odesa region – 9,157, Zakarpattia region – 8,453, Ternopil region – 8,377, Kyiv region – 6,648, Volyn region – 6,161, Vinnytsia region – 4,690, Zhytomyr region – 4,055, Khmelnytskyi region – 3,695, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 3,093 cases.

A total of 2,574 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 2,294 cases – in Sumy region, 2,229 cases – in Cherkasy region, 2,136 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,942 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,851 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,130 cases – in Poltava region, 885 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 576 cases – in Kherson region, and 532 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,582 over September 8 to 145,612, and the number of deaths rose by 44 over September 8 to 3,023; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2.2%.

On September 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,551 over September 7 to 143,030, and the number of deaths rose by 45 over September 7 to 2,979; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

