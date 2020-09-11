subscribe to newsletter
11 September 2020, Friday
Ukraine Expected To Pay USD 0.4 Billion To IMF On Friday

Даша Зубкова
On Friday, September 11, Ukraine is expected to pay USD 0.4 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This follows from the schedule of Ukraine’s payments to the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on September 11, Ukraine is to pay USD 295.5 million in special drawing rights, which equals over USD 400 million at the NBU's exchange rate as at September 1.

The payment is to be conducted within the framework of the EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program.

On the whole, in 2020, Ukraine is to pay about 996.102 million in special drawing rights to the IMF.

The next payment worth about 48 million in special drawing rights is scheduled for November 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved a credit program worth USD 17.01 billion, and in earlier May, it provided Ukraine with the first tranche of USD 3.19 billion.

508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry
