Venediktova Appoints Yakubovskyi As Her Deputy

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has appointed Maksym Yakubovskyi as Deputy Prosecutor General.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG).

"On Thursday, September 10, 2020, the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova introduced the Deputy Prosecutor General - Maksym Yakubovskyi to the staff of the Office of the Prosecutor General," the statement reads.

Iryna Venediktova congratulated the new deputy in the prosecutor's family.

"I know Maksym Viktorovych as a patriot, a real Ukrainian officer, a person who was involved in the creation of military prosecutor's offices, was in the ATO and has a combat award. Therefore, I am convinced that he will strengthen our professional ranks," she said.

Yakubovskyi started working in the prosecutor's office in 1996 as an assistant to the Odesa transport prosecutor of the South-Ukrainian transport prosecutor's office.

Subsequently, he became the youngest investigator for particularly important cases in the Ukrainian prosecutor's office.

In the Prosecutor General’s Office, he held posts from investigator to head of the investigation department.

In 2014, he initiated the re-creation of the system of military prosecutors.

He worked in the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, was the Deputy Chief Military Prosecutor, the military prosecutor of the Southern region of Ukraine.

In 2014-2015, he directly performed tasks in the zone of ​​the anti-terrorist operation.

He was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree.

In 2015, he was awarded the military rank of Major General of Justice.

From 2018 to 2020, he continued his military service in one of the Ukrainian special services.

According to media reports, until 2014, Yakubovskyi worked for two years as a lawyer at the Independent Ukrainian Center for Legal Initiatives and Expertise Pravova Derzhava, which closely cooperated with the movement of the Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian Choice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova had previously appointed Roman Hovda, the former First Deputy Prosecutor of Kyiv, as First Deputy Prosecutor General.

