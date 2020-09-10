Bohdan Suspects Yermak Of Working For Russian Intelligence

Former head of the Office of the President Andrii Bohdan suspects that rumors that the current head of the Office, Andrii Yermak, is a Russian intelligence agent may be true.

He said this in an interview with Dmytro Hordon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We cannot accuse anyone of committing crimes before the verdict is passed. But there are suspicions," he answered the question of whether there is any truth in the statements of the Member of Parliament Geo Leros that Yermak is an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation and "the main corrupt official in the state, who heads the institution of the watchers of the times of Yanukovych."

When asked if he had any suspicions about Yermak's work for Russian intelligence, Bohdan replied that he had no evidence, so he could not talk about it.

"These are different things: evidence and suspicion. I have suspicions, thoughts, and many other things. But to say on the air, accuse a person of being a criminal, I cannot," he said.

Bohdan also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian intelligence and security forces really had been preparing for a long time a special operation to detain the militants of the Wagner private military company, some of whom fought in Donbas, and it was destroyed by a man from the closest circle of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I don’t believe - I know that it was that way. Everything is even worse there. There really was a company created in Venezuela, personnel were recruited. Some people had already gone there to work for some specific towers. They were paid real money there. They really guarded these towers there. That is, it's not just some kind of fairy tale there. If someone checked from there: "So and you are there, right? That is, you work here, right?" - "Yes, we get a salary, that's all..." This operation is over a year old. It was super secret and super serious. It was destroyed by one phone call. And the person who made this phone call actually confessed, that he did it," he said.

Bohdan did not give his last name.

"It will tell the prosecutor in this case very soon. I know who called, and I know where he called and to whom," he said.

He confirmed that he was talking about "a person from the very inner circle of the President."

When asked that intelligence had denied the veracity of the story, Bohdan replied that the ex-head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry, Vasyl Burba, did not refute it, but only "said that he believed that the President did not participate in this."

According to Bohdan, Zelenskyy could agree to postpone the operation because of worries about its impact on the ceasefire in Donbas.

"It is very difficult: what he knew, what he did not know, what they told him, what they did not. For him, a truce is important. For the President, 97% of his work today is to create a positive PR image. And for him, a truce is the most important request. The elections are soon. Therefore, the value of this operation can be assessed by specialists, and he understands the value of the PR image very well. Therefore, he ... asked, yes, to postpone. He agreed that it was necessary to postpone it for a couple of days. But on the territory of Belarus there are 20, 30 or 32 people with such a clearly disturbing past. Well, one little call - and that's it," he said.

For more than 4 hours of the interview, Bohdan repeatedly spoke unflatteringly about Yermak, without mentioning his name.

“I heard that some officials of the Presidential Office often visit Sanahunt, where they accidentally dine with Petro Oleksiyovych. But these coincidences happen very, very often. In our interview I will not name the surnames, but everyone understands everything. Why I cannot name the surnames? Because I like it when someone runs on the ceiling, indignant: "What did he say?" - and everyone will say to him... "So he did not name you. Why are you nervous?" he said.

Bohdan later confirmed that he had "heard rumors that it was Yermak who met with Poroshenko."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, Zelenskyy appointed Yermak as the head of the Office of President instead of Bohdan.

