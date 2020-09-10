subscribe to newsletter
10 September 2020
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region

Militants have fired on Ukrainian positions in the zone of the Joint Forces Operations (JFO) near Shumy in Donetsk region.

The press center of the JFO headquarters announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupation troops attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Shumy with small arms at 02:15 p.m. today. The shooting was targeted and aimed at the area where a meeting of representatives the JCCC and the OSCE was to take place," the statement said.

According to the statement, these actions by the enemy indicate that it is not only deliberately and purposefully violating the agreements, but also openly provoking the Ukrainian forces.

The statement also stated that Ukraine is once again demonstrating its sincere desire to establish peace, but the enemy is deliberately thwarting all attempts.

"However, thanks to the operational efficiency of the Ukrainian intelligence officers, the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation were predicted. Therefore, it was possible to quickly secure not only the Joint Forces’ military personnel, but also representatives of the JCCC and the OSCE," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine has announced that the joint inspection of the area surrounding the settlement of Shumy in Donbas was canceled because Russia and the militants changed their demands.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic recently accused Ukraine of illegally building fortifications near Shumy and announced that it had begun an operation to shell the fortifications.

It later postponed the start of the operation to shell the Ukrainian positions to September 9.

It abandoned the idea of shelling the Ukrainian positions on September 9 and instead asked the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE).

The Trilateral Contact Group later agreed on a joint inspection the area surrounding Shumy with the participation of a representative of the OSCE coordinator and a limited presence of the militants to prevent a breakdown of the ceasefire in Donbas.

