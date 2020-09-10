NACB Refuses To Question Kholodnytskyi As Witness In Case Upon Attempt To Bribe Him And Sytnik USD 5 Million

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has refused to interrogate former Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, as a witness in the case upon an attempt to give him and Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, a bribe of USD 5 million for dismissal of a case against former Environment Minister, Mykola Zlochevskyi.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 17, a lawyer of one of the defendants in the case, addressed the NACB requesting to interrogate Kholodnytskyi as a witness.

However, the NACB refused to satisfy the appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, first deputy head of the State Tax Service department in the city of Kyiv, Mykola Illiashenko, who is suspected of giving the bribe of USD million to Kholodnytskyi and Sytnik, has paid UAH 42 million in bail and was released from the remand prison.

