subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Delphi Tanker Removed From Dolphin Beach - Kriklii
10 September 2020, Thursday, 14:36 12
Events 2020-09-10T21:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Delphi Tanker Removed From Dolphin Beach - Kriklii

Delphi Tanker Removed From Dolphin Beach - Kriklii

Даша Зубкова
Odesa, Vladyslav Kriklii, Delphi, Delphi tanker

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii states that the Delphi tanker was removed from the water area near the Dolphin beach in Odesa.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kriklii also posted a video showing that the tanker was removed from the water.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, Kriklii announced that the final stage of lifting of the Delphi tanker had begun in Odesa.

On August 26, the Craneship company (Odesa) managed to put the Delphi tanker on the keel.

On August 11, the Ukrainian Seaports Authority (USPA), Craneship and Brooklyn-Kyiv agreed to lift the Delphi tanker without the use of state funds.

The Odesa region’s Governor Maksym Kutsyi announced on July 26 that the situation involving the Delphi tanker had been declared as a local emergency and that the authority to remove the tanker from the Odesa seaport’s waters would be transferred to the state.

The Delphi tanker ran aground near Odesa on November 22, 2019.

Больше новостей о: Odesa Vladyslav Kriklii Delphi Delphi tanker

After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should ...
Court Arrests Delphi Tanker
Petroleum Products Spill From Delphi Tanker Again ...
Servant Of The People Nominates Comedian Filimonov...
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region
News
Venediktova Appoints Yakubovskyi As Her Deputy 19:17
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon 19:13
Bohdan Suspects Yermak Of Working For Russian Intelligence 19:08
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region 19:04
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov 19:01
more news
We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020 21:08
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Cabinet Instructs SPF To Privatize UMCC, OPP, Electrotyazhmash, President-Hotel By 2021 Despite Rada Ban On Privatization Of Major Assets Until Quarantine End 18:17
MONITORING: Cyprus To Investigate Legality Of Granting Of Citizenship To Kolomoiskyi, Boholiubov, Hryhoryshyn, Haiduk, Zlochevskyi And Bakhmatiuk 18:10
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Court Again Arrests Poroshenko’s Paintings Collection, Kuznya Na Rybalskomu Plant Arrested As Well – SBI 12:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.8% To 2,551 On September 8, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 21.1% To 45 12:00
SBI Dismisses Several Cases Upon Poroshenko’s Alleged Crimes 12:11
SBI Not Planning To Interrogate Poroshenko 12:15
more news
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok