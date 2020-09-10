Delphi Tanker Removed From Dolphin Beach - Kriklii

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii states that the Delphi tanker was removed from the water area near the Dolphin beach in Odesa.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kriklii also posted a video showing that the tanker was removed from the water.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, Kriklii announced that the final stage of lifting of the Delphi tanker had begun in Odesa.

On August 26, the Craneship company (Odesa) managed to put the Delphi tanker on the keel.

On August 11, the Ukrainian Seaports Authority (USPA), Craneship and Brooklyn-Kyiv agreed to lift the Delphi tanker without the use of state funds.

The Odesa region’s Governor Maksym Kutsyi announced on July 26 that the situation involving the Delphi tanker had been declared as a local emergency and that the authority to remove the tanker from the Odesa seaport’s waters would be transferred to the state.

The Delphi tanker ran aground near Odesa on November 22, 2019.

