  • 145 Classes Staying In Self-Isolation – Stepanov
145 Classes Staying In Self-Isolation – Stepanov

Даша Зубкова
Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that as at the morning of September 10, a total of 145 school classes around Ukraine were staying in self-isolation.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the total number of classes in Ukraine is 199,704.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ivano-Frankivsk region intends to open schools and kindergartens on September 14 despite its being in the red coronavirus zone.

On September 9, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,582 over September 8 to 145,612, and the number of deaths rose by 44 over September 8 to 3,023; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 10, there were 145,612 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,023 lethal cases; besides, 65,877 people had recovered.

On September 9, a total of 2,582 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,174 people recovered, and 44 people died.

Therefore, on September 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,582 vs 1,174).

As at the morning of September 10, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 76,712, up 1.8% over September 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,452), the city of Kyiv (16,119), and Kharkiv region (11,832).

News
