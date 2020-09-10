Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 298 To 16,119 On September 9, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 254 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 298 To 16,119 On September 9, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 2

On September 9, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 298 over September 8 to 16,119, and the number of deaths rose by four to 254.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 9, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 155 women aged 21-84; nine girls aged 3 months – 17 years; 123 men aged 18-84; and 11 boys aged 2-16.

There were 11 medical workers among the newly-infected people on September 9.

On September 9, a total of 51 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

A total of 92 people recovered on September 9.

A total of 5,002 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered from the Covid-19.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 59, Dniprovskyi district – 45, and Obolonskyi district – 36.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 298 over September 7 to 15,821, and the number of deaths rose by four to 254.

On September 9, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,582 over September 8 to 145,612, and the number of deaths rose by 44 over September 8 to 3,023; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 10, there were 145,612 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 3,023 lethal cases; besides, 65,877 people had recovered.

On September 9, a total of 2,582 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,174 people recovered, and 44 people died.

Therefore, on September 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,582 vs 1,174).

As at the morning of September 10, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 76,712, up 1.8% over September 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,452), the city of Kyiv (16,119), and Kharkiv region (11,832).

