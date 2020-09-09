subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine
09 September 2020, Wednesday, 19:03
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine

Таня Герасимова
The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled the decision that allows foreigners to travel through Ukraine on transit.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has amended the resolution No. 641 of July 22, 2020 on introduction of quarantine and tighter anti-epidemic measures in territories where the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has spread widely. The amendment canceled the provision that allows foreigners to travel through Ukraine on transit," the statement said.

The paragraph on persons who have family ties with citizens of Ukraine states that spouses, parents, children, grandmothers, or grandfathers of Ukrainian citizens are exempted from this transit ban.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided on August 27 to introduce the ban on foreigners from entering Ukraine on August 28, a day earlier than planned, but it allowed foreigners to enter the country for work.

