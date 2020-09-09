Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 310 To 15,821 On September 8, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 250 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 310 To 15,821 On September 8, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 2

On September 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 310 over September 7 to 15,821, and the number of deaths rose by four to 250.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 53, Podilskyi district – 42, and Desnianskyi district – 40.

On September 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 167 women aged 18-83; eight girls aged 2-17; 122 men aged 18-78; and 13 boys aged 1-17.

There were 13 medical workers among the newly-infected people on September 8.

On September 8, a total of 43 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

A total of 913 coronavirus-infected people including 23 children are staying at hospitals.

Besides, 158 of them are in grave state, 216 are receiving oxygen support.

A total of 84 patients are staying at hospitals being suspected to have Covid-19.

On September 8, a total of 84 people recovered; and since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 4,910 residents of the city of Kyiv.

According to Klitschko, today, coronavirus-infected people are receiving medical supervision at 16 medical establishments having almost 2,000 beds, the beds are occupied for 50%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 235 over September 6 to 15,511, and the number of deaths rose by two to 246.

On September 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,551 over September 7 to 143,030, and the number of deaths rose by 45 over September 7 to 2,979; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 8, there were 143,030 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,979 lethal cases; besides, 64,703 people had recovered.

On September 8, a total of 2,551 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,157 people recovered, and 45 people died.

Therefore, on September 8, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,551 vs 1,157).

As at the morning of September 9, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 75,348, up 1.8% over September 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,269), the city of Kyiv (15,821), and Chernivtsi region (11,581).

