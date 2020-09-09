Number Of PCR-Tests Down 12.3% To 20,054, Number Of ELISA Up 14.1% To 22,098 On September 8 – Health Ministry

On September 8, a total of 20,054 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 12.3% over September 7; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased 14.1% over September 7 to 22,098.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 1,751,931 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of September 8, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 3,054 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 205,819.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, a total of 22,860 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 50.2% over September 6; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased 5.1 times over September 6 to 19,373.

On September 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,551 over September 7 to 143,030, and the number of deaths rose by 45 over September 7 to 2,979; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 8, there were 143,030 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,979 lethal cases; besides, 64,703 people had recovered.

On September 8, a total of 2,551 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,157 people recovered, and 45 people died.

Therefore, on September 8, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,551 vs 1,157).

As at the morning of September 9, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 75,348, up 1.8% over September 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,269), the city of Kyiv (15,821), and Chernivtsi region (11,581).

