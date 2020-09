SBI Dismisses Several Cases Upon Poroshenko’s Alleged Crimes

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has dismissed a number of cases upon alleged crimes of former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from deputy director of the SBI, Oleksandr Babikov.

He noted that that referred to dismissal of two-three cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI is not preparing any new draft indictments against Poroshenko.

