Court Again Arrests Poroshenko’s Paintings Collection, Kuznya Na Rybalskomu Plant Arrested As Well – SBI

A court has again arrested a collection of paintings of former president, Petro Poroshenko; the Kuznya na Rybalskomu plant is also under arrest.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Oleksandr Babikov.

Babikov added that the paintings are under arrest being at a museum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal has terminated the arrest of the Poroshenko’s paintings.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources