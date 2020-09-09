Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.8% To 2,551 On September 8, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 21.1% To 45

On September 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,551 over September 7 to 143,030, and the number of deaths rose by 45 over September 7 to 2,979; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 5.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.1%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 8, there were 143,030 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,979 lethal cases; besides, 64,703 people had recovered.

On September 8, a total of 2,551 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,157 people recovered, and 45 people died.

Therefore, on September 8, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,551 vs 1,157).

As at the morning of September 9, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 75,348, up 1.8% over September 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,269), the city of Kyiv (15,821), and Chernivtsi region (11,581).

Besides, Kharkiv region has registered a total of 11,493 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 10,659; Rivne region – 9,943 cases, Odesa region – 8,827, Zakarpattia region – 8,277, Ternopil region – 7,824, Kyiv region – 6,459, Volyn region – 6,015, Vinnytsia region – 4,503, Zhytomyr region – 3,879, Khmelnytskyi region – 3,355, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,923 cases.

A total of 2,515 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 2,143 cases – in Sumy region, 2,121 cases – in Cherkasy region, 2,041 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,762 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,714 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,018 cases – in Poltava region, 870 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 538 cases – in Kherson region, 480 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,411 over September 6 to 140,479, and the number of deaths rose by 57 over September 6 to 2,934; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 83.9%.

On September 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,174 over September 5 to 138,068, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over September 5 to 2,877; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 3.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11.4%.

