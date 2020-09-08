Traffic In Airspace Of Ukraine In August Down 56.3% To 16.7 Flights - UkSATSE

In August 2020, air traffic in the airspace of Ukraine decreased by 56.3% to 16,690 flights compared to the same period in 2019.

This is indicated in a statement of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, in August the number of domestic flights, compared to last year, decreased by 15.7% to 2,519 flights, international - by 50.4% to 8,249 flights, transit - by 68.2% to 5,922 flights.

In particular, Ukrainian airlines performed 6,373 flights, which is 45.5% less than in August last year, foreign airlines performed 10,317 flights (-61.1%).

It is noted that the dynamics of the gradual recovery of air traffic, which was observed in previous months, will significantly slow down during September due to restrictions on border crossing for foreign citizens.

At that, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently called on the governments of the world to look for ways to restore the aviation industry and open borders, since this significantly reduces the demand for air travel and tourism services, the mobility of the population in general, which in turn negatively affects the global economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers banned foreigners from entering the territory of Ukraine, except for certain categories, until September 28.

Since June 15, Ukraine has resumed international air transportation.

