  'Coronavirus' Patrols Operate In All Regions - National Police
08 September 2020, Tuesday, 18:23
Politics 2020-09-08T18:25:13+03:00
‘Coronavirus’ Patrols Operate In All Regions - National Police

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, national police, police, patrol, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, violation of quarantine, coronavirus patrol, quarantine violation

The National Police said that police patrols to identify violators of the quarantine regime are working in all regions of the country.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the National Police.

"They (operate) in all regions," the ministry said.

Such patrols check the fulfillment of quarantine requirements by shops, various institutions, as well as in public transport.

The police also said that the patrols have not been working for the first day.

Local and city officials help the patrols in their work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of late August, the police opened 226 criminal proceedings for violating quarantine measures since the beginning of quarantine.

