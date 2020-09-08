Freed Political Prisoner Balukh Beaten Last Night – Sentsov

Freed political prisoner Volodymyr Balukh was beaten last night.

Former political prisoner and filmmaker Oleh Sentsov stated this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volodymyr Balukh was beaten last night. He was found only in the morning. He is now in hospital. His condition is serious," he wrote.

Sentsov did not provide details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in the 35 for 35 format on September 7, 2019.

Balukh, who was detained in the Russian-annexed Crimea in 2016, was among those released.

