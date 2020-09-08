Ternopil Mayor Nadal For Full Functioning Of City In Compliance With All Security Measures

Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal stands for the full functioning of the city in compliance with all security measures.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency on Facebook.

"We are in favor of the city functioning fully, but fully observing all security measures," the mayor wrote.

At the same time, he did not say whether he communicated with the police in connection with the refusal of the city authorities to introduce additional restrictions due to the classification of Ternopil as a "red" zone of epidemiological danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ternopil was previously classified as a “red” zone of epidemiological danger, but the city authorities said they would not impose additional restrictions that should apply in this case.

