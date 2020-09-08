subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 235 To 15,511 On September 7, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 246 – Klitschko
08 September 2020, Tuesday, 14:00 11
Events 2020-09-08T20:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 235 To 15,511 On September 7, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 246 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
On September 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 235 over September 6 to 15,511, and the number of deaths rose by two to 246.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 123 women aged 20-83 fell sick with Covid-19; 97 men aged 18-87; six girls aged 3-17; and nine boys aged 1-17.

The number of the sick also included eight medical workers.

On September 7, a total of 34 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 7, a total of 67 people recovered, and since the start of the epidemic, the number of recovered Kyiv city residents has made 4,826.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district - 37, Shevchenkivskyi district - 35, and Dniprovskyi district - 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 244 over September 5 to 15,276, and the number of deaths rose by two to 242.

On September 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,411 over September 6 to 140,479, and the number of deaths rose by 57 over September 6 to 2,934; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 83.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 7, there were 140,479 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,934 lethal cases; besides, 63,546 people had recovered.

On September 7, a total of 2,411 new coronavirus cases were registered, 940 people recovered, and 57 people died.

Therefore, on September 7, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,411 vs 940).

As at the morning of September 8, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 73,999, up 1.9% over September 7.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (16,073), the city of Kyiv (15,511), and Chernivtsi region (11,431).

