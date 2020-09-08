PrivatBank The Most Profitable, Ukreximbank The Most Unprofitable In 7M

In the first seven months of 2020, PrivatBank was the most profitable, and the State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) was the most unprofitable.

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

PrivatBank earned a profit of UAH 16.201 billion for the reporting period.

The second position in the list of the most profitable banks is occupied by the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank, UAH 4.316 billion), the third - by Raiffeisen Bank Aval (UAH 2.457 billion).

FUIB is in the fourth place (UAH 1.501 billion), in the fifth - OTP Bank (UAH 908.94 million).

The largest loss was shown by Ukreximbank (UAH 2.243 billion).

The second position is occupied by Prominvestbank (UAH 330.93 million).

In general, according to the results of seven months, 58 out of 75 operating banks were profitable.

During the reporting period, solvent banks in Ukraine received UAH 28.39 billion of net profit, which is by 23% less than in the same period of 2019 (UAH 36.73 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2020, the banks' profit amounted to UAH 4.6 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion of the net profit.

In 2018, solvent banks received UAH 21.7 billion of the net profit.

In late 2017, 19 out of 82 banks operating at that time were unprofitable.

