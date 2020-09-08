subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • PrivatBank The Most Profitable, Ukreximbank The Most Unprofitable In 7M
08 September 2020, Tuesday, 13:53 11
Economy 2020-09-08T19:04:00+03:00
Ukrainian news
PrivatBank The Most Profitable, Ukreximbank The Most Unprofitable In 7M

PrivatBank The Most Profitable, Ukreximbank The Most Unprofitable In 7M

Даша Зубкова
bank, PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, profit, loss, unprofitable, Prominvestbank, FUIB, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, profitable, OTP Bank

In the first seven months of 2020, PrivatBank was the most profitable, and the State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) was the most unprofitable.

This is evidenced by the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

PrivatBank earned a profit of UAH 16.201 billion for the reporting period.

The second position in the list of the most profitable banks is occupied by the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank, UAH 4.316 billion), the third - by Raiffeisen Bank Aval (UAH 2.457 billion).

FUIB is in the fourth place (UAH 1.501 billion), in the fifth - OTP Bank (UAH 908.94 million).

The largest loss was shown by Ukreximbank (UAH 2.243 billion).

The second position is occupied by Prominvestbank (UAH 330.93 million).

In general, according to the results of seven months, 58 out of 75 operating banks were profitable.

During the reporting period, solvent banks in Ukraine received UAH 28.39 billion of net profit, which is by 23% less than in the same period of 2019 (UAH 36.73 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2020, the banks' profit amounted to UAH 4.6 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion of the net profit.

In 2018, solvent banks received UAH 21.7 billion of the net profit.

In late 2017, 19 out of 82 banks operating at that time were unprofitable.

Больше новостей о: bank PrivatBank Oschadbank Ukreximbank profit loss unprofitable Prominvestbank FUIB Raiffeisen Bank Aval profitable OTP Bank

Monetary Base Up 3.1% To UAH 548.906 Billion In Ju...
PrivatBank Ups Profit 2.8 Times To UAH 32.6 Billio...
UIA Ups Loss 8.9 Times To UAH 2.7 Billion In 2018
Boryspil International Airport Head Riabikin Not T...
Freed Political Prisoner Balukh Beaten Last Night – Sentsov
NACB Investigating Attempt To Take Possession Of PrivatBank's Assets
News
Traffic In Airspace Of Ukraine In August Down 56.3% To 16.7 Flights - UkSATSE 18:26
‘Coronavirus’ Patrols Operate In All Regions - National Police 18:23
NACB Investigating Attempt To Take Possession Of PrivatBank's Assets 18:21
Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite City’s Classification As Coronavirus Red Zone 18:19
Freed Political Prisoner Balukh Beaten Last Night – Sentsov 18:15
more news
Ivano-Frankivsk To Open Schools And Kindergartens On September 14 Despite Referring City To ”Red” Zone 18:21
3,000 Pilgrims Will Visit Uman Of Cherkasy Region To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - Avakov 18:23
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 244 To 15,276 On September 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 242 – Klitschko 14:53
Court Receives Lawsuit On Cancelation Of Klitschko's Decision Requiring Performance Of National Anthem In Schools Every Morning 18:09
DPR Postpones Shelling Of Ukrainian Military Positions In Shumy District Of Donbas To September 9 18:16
more news
Razumkov Denies Split Of Servant Of The People In Rada 14:45
Razumkov Considers Avakov Effective Minister And Does Not Know Any Alternative Candidates 14:48
3,000 Pilgrims Will Visit Uman Of Cherkasy Region To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - Avakov 18:23
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 3.2% To 2,174 On September 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 11.4% To 31 14:40
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – September 7 14:50
more news
Police File 43 Administrative Reports Against Ternopil Educators For Opening Schools And Kindergartens Despite City’s Classification As Coronavirus Red Zone
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok