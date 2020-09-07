3,000 Pilgrims Will Visit Uman Of Cherkasy Region To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - Avakov

3,000 pilgrims will visit Uman (Cherkasy region) to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

The press service of the National Police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov, the decrease in the number of pilgrims is associated with the coronavirus epidemic.

"According to various estimates, every year 30,000-40,000 people came to Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, this year, due to the global pandemic, about 3,000 people will visit the city. All pilgrims who arrived in Ukraine before the government's temporary ban on the entry of foreigners will be tested for COVID-19," Avakov said.

According to the minister, technical restrictions will be introduced in Uman during Rosh Hashanah.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police started service in an enhanced mode during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

Six pilgrims tested positive for coronavirus.

