  • Ivano-Frankivsk To Open Schools And Kindergartens On September 14 Despite Referring City To ”Red” Zone
07 September 2020, Monday, 18:21 12
Politics 2020-09-07T20:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ivano-Frankivsk To Open Schools And Kindergartens On September 14 Despite Referring City To ”Red” Zone

Даша Зубкова
school, kindergarten, Ivano-Frankivsk, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic, red zone, Ruslan Martsynkiv

Ivano-Frankivsk intends to open schools and kindergartens on September 14, despite referring the city to the "red” zone of epidemiological danger.

Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv announced this in his video statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From Monday next week, kindergartens and schools in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk will open in any case... Starting next Monday, despite the decision of Kyiv, our children will go to kindergartens and schools, because they have the right for full education," he said.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk noted that educational institutions will be opened on the basis of the relevant decision of the city council.

Martsynkiv hopes that the decision to refer the city to the "red” zone will be reviewed on September 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, Ternopil was referred to the "red” zone of epidemic danger, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi remained in the "red” zone, Kyiv remained in the "yellow" zone.

The authorities of Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil have filed a lawsuit against the Cabinet of Ministers to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to classify the cities as a "red” zone of epidemic danger.

Earlier, Ivano-Frankivsk decided to extend the holidays until September 14 due to being classified as a "red” zone of epidemic danger.

