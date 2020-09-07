DPR Postpones Shelling Of Ukrainian Military Positions In Shumy District Of Donbas To September 9

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has postponed the start of an operation involving shelling of Ukrainian military fortifications in the Shumy district in Donbas to September 9.

This was announced in a statement on the official website of the DPR, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"...A decision was made to postpone the start of the operation to remove the Ukrainian fortifications near the Shumy settlement to 10:00 a.m. on September 9," the statement said.

According to the statement, Ukraine itself can still dismantle the "illegally constructed positions" and send a report on their dismantling by 10:00 p.m. on September 8.

The DPR accused Ukraine of violating the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

The DPR leadership is monitoring the area near Shumy and the issue is under the personal control of the DPR’s “head” Denis Pushilin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pushilin previously planned to shell the Ukrainian military’s positions near Shumy on September 7.

