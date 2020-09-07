subscribe to newsletter
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Receives Lawsuit On Cancelation Of Klitschko's Decision Requiring Performance Of National Anthem In Schools Every Morning
07 September 2020, Monday, 18:09
Politics 2020-09-07T21:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Receives Lawsuit On Cancelation Of Klitschko's Decision Requiring Performance Of National Anthem In Schools Every Morning

Даша Зубкова
The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received a lawsuit seeking to cancel Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko’s decision that requires performance of Ukraine’s national anthem in schools every morning.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv has received a claim against the Kyiv City Council that seeks to declare partially illegal the decision No.433/9512 of July 30, 2020 ‘On Compulsory Performance of Ukraine’s National Anthem in General Secondary Education Institutions of all Types and Forms of Ownership'. In particular, the plaintiff is asking the court to cancel Section 1.2 of this decision, which recommends performance of the Ukrainian national anthem in secondary education institutions of all ownership types and forms at the beginning of each day with the participation of students and teachers,” the press service said in the statement.

The plaintiff is also asking the court to secure the lawsuit by suspending the relevant decision of the Kyiv City Council.

The court is currently determining whether there are legal grounds to take measures to secure the lawsuit and open administrative proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Council has explained that performance of the national anthem in schools is a recommendation and not an obligation.

