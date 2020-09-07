Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 244 To 15,276 On September 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 242 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 244 To 15,276 On September 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 2

On September 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 244 over September 5 to 15,276, and the number of deaths rose by two to 242.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on September 6, the number of infected women aged 19-81 made 138; besides, there were seven girls aged 5-17 years; 95 men aged 18-96; and four boys aged 2-16.

Besides, 14 medical workers also got sick.

A total of 24 people were hospitalized, and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Besides, 28 people recovered on September 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 4,759 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Obolonskyi district - 50, Darnytskyi district - 36, and Solomianskyi district - 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 240 over September 4 to 15,032, and the number of deaths rose by six to 240.

On September 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,174 over September 5 to 138,068, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over September 5 to 2,877; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 3.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 7, there were 138,068 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,877 lethal cases; besides, 62,606 people had recovered.

On September 6, a total of 2,174 new coronavirus cases were registered, 379 people recovered, and 31 people died.

Therefore, on September 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,174 vs 379).

As at the morning of September 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 70,821, up 2.5% over September 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (15,881), the city of Kyiv (15,276), and Chernivtsi region (11,272).

