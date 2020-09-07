Razumkov Considers Avakov Effective Minister And Does Not Know Any Alternative Candidates

The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov considers the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov to be an effective minister and has not heard alternative names of people who could take his post.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I believe that Arsen Borysovych is effectively performing his functions as the Minister of Internal Affairs... I consider Avakov an effective minister. To date, I have not heard alternative names of people who could take this post," he said.

Razumkov said that the secret of Avakov's "longevity" (he has held this position for more than 6 years) is that he does his job well.

At the same time, the speaker said that there are no irreplaceable people and that the term for any post is limited.

He also noted that he communicates with Avakov personally and in general communicates with all government ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Avakov is a powerful minister.

