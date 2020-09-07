subscribe to newsletter
Razumkov Denies Split Of Servant Of The People In Rada

The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov denies the split of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is a mono-majority. And about the fact that not everyone always votes: firstly, there have never been such a large number of MPS in one faction. Yes, sometimes there are different opinions and positions, and I do not see anything wrong with the fact that not all is voted unanimously," he said.

Razumkov said that the split vote of MPs of the corresponding faction is a normal parliamentary process, as well as the presence of sometimes different opinions among the MPs of the same faction.

He noted that vote for a bill by not all members of the faction is a common thing, since it is mainly due to objective reasons: due to the fact that some MPs are on a business trip, illness, communication with journalists, work in the district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Razumkov will be ready to fulfill the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada, if it is issued and there are constitutional grounds for this.

