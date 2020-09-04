subscribe to newsletter
  • Uman To Set Up Quarantine Compliance Monitoring Sites In Places Of Pilgrimage From September 10
04 September 2020, Friday, 17:53 13
Politics 2020-09-04T22:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Hasidim piligrims, piligrims, Rosh Hashanah, Uman, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Uman (Cherkasy region) will set up sites for monitoring compliance with Covid-19 quarantine rules in places of pilgrimage from September 10.

Mayor of Uman Oleksandr Tsebrii announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, members of the Uman local council adopted the decision "On Protecting the Population of Uman from the Covid-19 Acute Respiratory Disease and Tightening Anti-Epidemic Measures in the City" at an extraordinary session.

"Temporary sites for monitoring compliance with the rules of quarantine, sanitary, hygiene, and anti-epidemic rules and norms will be established in places of mass gathering of people (pilgrimages) on the territory of the city from September 10, 2020," Tsebrii wrote.

According to him, the temporary monitoring sites will be located at the intersections of the Sadova and Pushkina streets, the Pushkina and Komarnytskoho streets, the Pushkina and Cheliuskintsiv streets, and the Kosynky Hryhoriia and Cheliuskintsiv streets, as well as the intersection of Demutskoho Street and Proizhdzhoho Lane.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have stepped up security during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

Six pilgrims in Uman have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Hasidim piligrims piligrims Rosh Hashanah Uman Coronavirus COVID-19

