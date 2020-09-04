Court Arrests Delphi Tanker

The Odesa Economic Court of Appeal arrested the Delphi tanker.

This is indicated in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding decision was made on September 1 as part of the case on the claim of the administration of the Odesa seaport against the Mister Drake PC company (United Kigdom), which is the owner of Delphi, on the recovery of UAH 2.36 million for liquidation of the consequences of the tanker accident.

At the same time, the court did not restrict the possibility of moving the vessel by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority state enterprise represented by the Odesa branch or other persons on its behalf.

It is also reported that the sitting in the case on the collection of funds from the owner of Delphi will be held on September 23.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii stated that at the moment the Craneship company (Odesa) managed to put the Delphi tanker on the keel.

On August 11, the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority (USPA), Craneship and Brooklyn-Kyiv agreed to raise the Delphi tanker without using state funds.

The Odesa region’s Governor Maksym Kutsyi announced on July 26 that the situation involving the Delphi tanker had been declared as a local emergency and that the authority to remove the tanker from the Odesa seaport’s waters would be transferred to the state.

The Delphi tanker ran aground near Odesa on November 22, 2019.

A special commission has determined that the tanker ran aground because of violations committed by its owner and the captain, as well as the State Border Guard Service.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources