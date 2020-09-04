List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 3 During Week - MFA

For one week, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded by three to 48.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of September 3, 48 countries are open and relatively open, where our compatriots can go. 3 countries have been added to this list compared to last week. Brazil, the Dominican Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been added recently," he said.

Kuleba also thanked the Bulgarian government for extending the access of Ukrainians for another month without the need to provide a negative PCR test for coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bulgaria has extended the entry permit for Ukrainians without a coronavirus test and 14-day quarantine until September 30.

