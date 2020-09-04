subscribe to newsletter
  Petroleum Products Spill From Delphi Tanker Again - State Environmental Inspectorate Chair Malevanyi
Petroleum Products Spill From Delphi Tanker Again - State Environmental Inspectorate Chair Malevanyi

The chairperson of the State Environmental Inspectorate, Andrii Malevanyi, stated that the Delphi tanker again spilled petroleum products in connection with the work on raising and stabilizing of the vessel.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, experts of the State Environmental Inspectorate in Odesa region, examining the water area near the sunken vessel, noticed spots and a gray slick of silver color with a total area of ​​70 square meters... Laboratory studies showed an excess of the maximum permissible concentration in water 5.8 times," the statement reads.

It is noted that for the operational cleaning of the water area, representatives of the Odesa branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority carried out urgent work using a sorbent.

According to Malevanyi, it is not yet possible to calculate losses for damage to the environment; the amount of damage caused will be calculated only after the tanker is removed from the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii stated that at the moment the Craneship company (Odesa) managed to put the Delphi tanker on the keel.

On August 11, the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority (USPA), Craneship and Brooklyn-Kyiv agreed to raise the Delphi tanker without using state funds.

The Odesa region’s Governor Maksym Kutsyi announced on July 26 that the situation involving the Delphi tanker had been declared as a local emergency and that the authority to remove the tanker from the Odesa seaport’s waters would be transferred to the state.

The Delphi tanker ran aground near Odesa on November 22, 2019.

A special commission has determined that the tanker ran aground because of violations committed by its owner and the captain, as well as the State Border Guard Service.

