  Population Sells USD 151.2 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In August
04 September 2020, Friday, 13:59
Population Sells USD 151.2 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In August

In August 2020, the population sold USD 151.2 million in foreign currency more than bought.

This follows from the NBU’s reporting data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the cash foreign exchange market, the net sale of currency by the population exceeded the purchase.

In August, the population sold USD 1,447.8 million and bought USD 1,296.6 million.

In the year to date, the population has sold USD 1,121.4 million in foreign currency more than bought.

In 2019, the population sold USD 177 million in foreign currency more than bought.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the population sold currency for USD 9.592 billion, and bought USD 11.073 billion.

Thus, over the year, the population sold by USD 1.481 billion more than bought.

News
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 3 During Week - MFA
