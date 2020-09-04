Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 12.1% To 2,723 On September 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 5.6% To 51

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 12.1% To 2,723 On September 3, Number Of New Lethal Case

On September 3, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,723 over September 2 to 130,951, and the number of deaths rose by 51 over September 2 to 2,761; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 12.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 5.6%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 3, there were 130,951 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,761 lethal cases; besides, 60,613 people had recovered.

On September 3, a total of 2,723 new coronavirus cases were registered, 937 people recovered, and 51 people died.

Therefore, on September 3, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,723 vs 937).

As at the morning of September 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 67,577, up 2.6% over September 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (15,312), the city of Kyiv (14,477), and Chernivtsi region (10,786).

Besides, Kharkiv region has registered a total of 10,312 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 9,845; Rivne region – 9,535 cases, Odesa region – 8,038, Zakarpattia region – 7,888, Ternopil region – 6,841, Kyiv region – 6,017, Volyn region – 5,723, Vinnytsia region – 4,269, Zhytomyr region – 3,550, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,848, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,570 cases.

A total of 2,150 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,768 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,756 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,680 cases – in Sumy region, 1,576 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,446 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 886 cases – in Poltava region, 841 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 444 cases – in Kherson region, and 393 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,430 over September 1 to 128,228, and the number of deaths rose by 54 over September 1 to 2,710; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.6% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 5.9%.

On September 1, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,495 over August 31 to 125,798, and the number of deaths rose by 51 over August 31 to 2,656; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 19.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 6.25%.

