  Decision To Serve MP Fedyna With Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy Lawful – Court
03 September 2020, Thursday, 18:21
Decision To Serve MP Fedyna With Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy Lawful – Court

Даша Зубкова
The Pecherskyш District Court of Kyiv has ruled that the decision to serve Member of Parliament Sofia Fedyna (European Solidarity faction) with notification of suspicion of issuing threats against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was lawful.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fedyna's lawyers asked the court to declare the decision to serve her with notification of suspicion of unlawful because the procedure for serving such notifications was not observed.

However, the court rejected their petition on August 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv will consider the case against Fedyna and army volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul), who are suspected of issuing threats against Zelenskyy.

