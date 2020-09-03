subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office
03 September 2020, Thursday, 18:11 10
Politics 2020-09-03T21:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Adminis

Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
hospital, Office of the President, Presidential Office, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, medical institutions

The Office of the President of Ukraine believes that the chief physicians of a number of Ukrainian medical institutions sometimes force staff to hide their coronavirus infections at work because they fear that their hospitals could face administrative punishment.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement after a conference call, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is a dangerous and unacceptable situation. The Ministry of Health must take urgent action to protect doctors who are being forced by hospitals to lie and hide their coronavirus infections," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The head of state inquired about provision of personal protective equipment to schoolchildren because he has received information indicating that schools have insufficient personal protective equipment.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured the president that such institutions in regional centers are fully equipped with everything necessary to protect against coronavirus infection in accordance with the protocol that the government developed for safe learning in schools.

According to him, children should not wear masks during lessons. They should wear masks only during breaks.

Zelenskyy stressed that information about protection of children throughout Ukraine and not just in regional centers should be taken into account.

He also asked for information about the impact of schooling on the spread of coronavirus infection.

Shmyhal stressed that 149 children have fallen ill in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, although this figure is usually about 100 in the summer.

However, according to him, this increase in the number of cases on September 2 is not indicative of the impact of the start of schooling on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers would conduct the relevant audit during the first two weeks of classes to understand how safe schooling is.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Ukraine increased by 2,430 to 128,228 and the number of deaths from the disease by 54 people to 2,710 on September 2, compared with the previous day.

Больше новостей о: hospital Office of the President Presidential Office Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus infection medical institutions

Ukraine On Edge Of 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus – Presi...
Weddings And Religious Practices Main Reasons For ...
List Of Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People Wi...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
NBU Expects IMF Mission In Near Future
Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion
News
Decision To Serve MP Fedyna With Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy Lawful – Court 18:21
Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion 18:17
NBU Expects IMF Mission In Near Future 18:15
Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office 18:11
Rada Increases Fine To UAH 20,400, Introduces 5-7 Year Imprisonment For Counterfeiting, Replacing Or Destroying Car License Plate 18:09
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Decline, Up 19.5% To 2,495 On September 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.25% To 51 13:01
Rada Bans Sale Of ‘Objects Of Large-Scale Privatization’ Until End Of Quarantine 18:04
Rada Refuses To Reorganize Regional Administration Due To Creation Of 136 Enlarged Districts 17:52
NBU Decides Withdraw From Circulation 25 Kopeck Coin From October 17:55
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko 18:00
more news
Rada Increases Fine To UAH 20,400, Introduces 5-7 Year Imprisonment For Counterfeiting, Replacing Or Destroying Car License Plate 18:09
Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office 18:11
NBU Expects IMF Mission In Near Future 18:15
Rada Approves State Guarantees For Loans For Businesses For UAH 5 Billion 18:17
Decision To Serve MP Fedyna With Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy Lawful – Court 18:21
more news
Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok