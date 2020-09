22 Residential Houses Destroyed, 33 People Relocated Over Fire In Area Of 500 Hectares In Kharkiv Region

A total of 22 residential house have been destroyed and 33 people relocated over the fire in the area of 500 hectares in Kharkiv region.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The fire occurred near the village of Vorobivka on September 2 at 12:54 p.m.

The fire was localized in the area of about 30 hectares at 8:06 p.m.

No casualties among Ukrainian military men have been reported.

