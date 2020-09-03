Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 280 To 14,158 On September 2, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 222 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 280 To 14,158 On September 2, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 2

On September 2, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 280 over September 1 to 14,158, and the number of deaths rose by four to 222.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on September 2, the number of infected women aged 18-87 made 142; besides, there were 17 girls aged from 8 month to 17 years; 112 men aged 18-81; and nine boys aged 2-12.

Besides, 14 medical workers also got sick.

A total of 34 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Besides, 103 people recovered on September 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 4,553 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 73 and Solomianskyi district – 35.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 332 over August 31 to 13,878, and the number of deaths rose by five to 218.

On September 2, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,430 over September 1 to 128,228, and the number of deaths rose by 54 over September 1 to 2,710; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.6% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 5.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 3, there were 128,228 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,710 lethal cases; besides, 59,676 people had recovered.

On September 2, a total of 2,430 new coronavirus cases were registered, 859 people recovered, and 54 people died.

Therefore, on September 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,430 vs 859).

As at the morning of September 3, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 65,842, up 2.4% over September 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (15,116), the city of Kyiv (14,158), and Chernivtsi region (10,624).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources