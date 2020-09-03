Rada Refuses To Amend Electoral Code Taking Into Account New Administrative-Territorial Structure

The Verkhovna Rada refused to amend the Electoral Code taking into account the new administrative-territorial structure.

108 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.3971, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill was rejected.

According to the MP from Holos Yaroslav Zhelezniak, at a meeting of the profile committee on state power, at the suggestion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it was proposed to introduce a rule on the right of the Central Election Commission to conduct social polls during elections.

"Last night, the President gathered "Servants" and demanded to return the rule. In the morning there is already a committee meeting. They say they called obstinate colleagues all night. Why is this mega-bad? For example, the questionnaire may include a question like: "How do you feel about water supply to Crimea?", "Can we hold elections in the occupied territories?" or "Can we dissolve this Rada already?" well, etc. Considering how the President presses this rule, this is clearly not out of great love for sociology. And considering how they are in a hurry before the local elections, they obviously have already come up with something," he wrote.

At the same time, the committee did not support the corresponding amendments.

The explanatory note to the bill noted that the result of the reform of the administrative-territorial structure was the creation of new territorial communities of the basic level and the reorganization of the district level of the administrative-territorial structure of Ukraine.

Therefore, it is also necessary to take into account the relevant amendments in the Electoral Code that affect the organization and conduct of elections in Ukraine, especially local ones.

The document was to be adopted for the purpose of technical and legal revision of certain provisions of the Electoral Code, in particular, improving the procedure for the nomination and registration of candidates, taking into account the new administrative-territorial structure.

Thus, the bill provides for amending the Electoral Code in terms of changing the boundaries of precinct election commissions, clarifying restrictions on the conduct of election campaigning, clarifying the requirements for information about candidates, which is posted in information posters, information booklets and ballots, nomination of candidates by local organizations of political parties, a list of documents for registration of candidates for members of councils, requirements for ballots and the procedure for their production, organization and procedure for voting, registration of members of the relevant local councils and rural, settlement, city heads elected in local elections.

The document also determines the procedure for electing the elders by indirect elections and defines the boundaries of the territory to which their powers extend.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada will consider amendments to the Electoral Code, taking into account the new administrative-territorial structure.

