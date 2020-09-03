subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 2.6% To 2,430 On September 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 5.9% To 54
03 September 2020, Thursday
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 2.6% To 2,430 On September 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 5.9% To 54

Даша Зубкова
On September 2, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,430 over September 1 to 128,228, and the number of deaths rose by 54 over September 1 to 2,710; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.6% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 5.9%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 3, there were 128,228 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,710 lethal cases; besides, 59,676 people had recovered.

On September 2, a total of 2,430 new coronavirus cases were registered, 859 people recovered, and 54 people died.

Therefore, on September 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,430 vs 859).

As at the morning of September 3, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 65,842, up 2.4% over September 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (15,116), the city of Kyiv (14,158), and Chernivtsi region (10,624).

Besides, Kharkiv region has registered a total of 9,941 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 9,685; Rivne region – 9,476 cases, Odesa region – 7,813, Zakarpattia region – 7,788, Ternopil region – 6,637, Kyiv region – 5,931, Volyn region – 5,662, Vinnytsia region – 4,194, Zhytomyr region – 3,471, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,740, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,518 cases.

A total of 2,050 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,708 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,670 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,629 cases – in Sumy region, 1,549 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,372 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 855 cases – in Poltava region, 833 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 435 cases – in Kherson region, and 373 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,495 over August 31 to 125,798, and the number of deaths rose by 51 over August 31 to 2,656; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 19.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 6.25%.

On August 31, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,088 over August 30 to 123,303, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over August 30 to 2,605; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 60%.

