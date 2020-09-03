subscribe to newsletter
PrivatBank To Appeal Against Court’s Ruling On Forceful Collection Of UAH 10 Billion From PrivatBank In Favor Of Surkis Brothers’ Companies

Даша Зубкова
court, PrivatBank, Surkis, Surkis brothers

PrivatBank intends to appeal against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on forceful collection of almost UAH 10 billion from PrivatBank in favor of the companies of the Surkis brothers.

The press service of the bank has said this in a statement with the reference to board chairperson, Petr Krumphanzl, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Krumphanzl added that the bank will further try to achieve justice for Ukrainian taxpayers, who are the end stockholders of the bank in Ukraine and foreign jurisdictions, where the supremacy of law comes first.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine intends to appeal against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on forceful collection of almost UAH 10 billion from PrivatBank in favor of the Surkis brothers.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has satisfied an appeal from offshore companies of Surkis brothers, Hryhorii and Ihor, on collection of USD 350 million from PrivatBank.

Justice Minister, Denys Maliuska, noted he intended to appeal against the decision at a court of appeal.

Besides, according to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the ministry cannot agree with the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on satisfaction of the Surkis brothers’ appeal.

Its representatives intend to further defend interests of the state and the bank.

On August 10, PrivatBank addressed the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv demanding disqualification of judge Vovk from considering the appeal submitted by the Surkis’ companies.

Chief Physicians Of Some Medical Institutions Forcing Staff To Hide Coronavirus Infections For Fear Of Administrative Punishment – Presidential Office
