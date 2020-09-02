Rada Bans Sale Of ‘Objects Of Large-Scale Privatization’ Until End Of Quarantine

The parliament has established parliamentary control over privatization of state property and banned the sale of “objects of large-scale privatization” until the end of the anti-coronavirus quarantine.

The relevant bill was adopted by 279 votes, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the explanatory note to the bill, auctions of “objects of large-scale privatization” will not be held during the quarantine to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has reduced the 2020 state budget’s projected revenues from privatization of state property by UAH 11.5 billion or 95.8% to UAH 500 million.

The State Property Fund recently decided to refrain from offering “objects of large-scale privatization” and state enterprises for sale through privatization auctions until the situation on the financial markets stabilizes.

