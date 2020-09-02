Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 2

On September 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 332 over August 31 to 13,878, and the number of deaths rose by five to 218.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this in his Telegram-channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on September 1, the number of infected women aged 19-84 made 180; besides; 137 men aged 18-92; and nine boys aged 1-15.

Besides, 13 medical workers also got sick.

A total of 75 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 59, Dniprovskyi district – 54, and Desnianskyi district – 47.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 31, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 176 over August 30 to 13,546, and the number of deaths rose by five to 213.

On September 1, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,495 over August 31 to 125,798, and the number of deaths rose by 51 over August 31 to 2,656; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 19.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 6.25%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 2, there were 125,798 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,656 lethal cases; besides, 58,817 people had recovered.

On September 1, a total of 2,495 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,015 people recovered, and 51 people died.

Therefore, on September 1, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,495 vs 1,015).

As at the morning of September 2, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 64,325, up 2.3% over September 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,907), the city of Kyiv (13,878), and Chernivtsi region (10,487).

